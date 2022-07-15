See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Duc Nguyen, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Duc Nguyen, DO

Dr. Duc Nguyen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ of Hlth Scis and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Cedar Creek Internal Medicine in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Creek Internal Medicine PC
    10200 SW Eastridge St Ste 205, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 280-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr Nyugen is the best. Very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen. He really cares.
    Mary V — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Duc Nguyen, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275565814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ of Hlth Scis
    Medical Education

