Overview of Dr. Duc Nguyen, DO

Dr. Duc Nguyen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ of Hlth Scis and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Cedar Creek Internal Medicine in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.