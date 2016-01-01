Overview

Dr. Duc Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific.



Dr. Tran works at Dr. Duc Tran in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.