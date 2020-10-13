Overview

Dr. Duc Tran, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Tran works at Neurology Consultants Of Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Addison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.