Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duc Vo, MD
Overview of Dr. Duc Vo, MD
Dr. Duc Vo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Vo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
-
1
Bradley J Musser MD PA2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 306, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 675-9500
-
2
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine2241 Peggy Ln Ste A, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 675-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vo?
Always a pleasure seeing Dr. Vo. He always explains in detail what is going on with my injuries recommends the best possible solution for my recovery. All in all best Doctor in the metroplex.
About Dr. Duc Vo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1063462547
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo works at
Dr. Vo has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vo speaks Vietnamese.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.