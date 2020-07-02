Dr. Duc Vuong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vuong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duc Vuong, MD
Overview of Dr. Duc Vuong, MD
Dr. Duc Vuong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.
Dr. Vuong's Office Locations
Lovelace Westside Hospital10501 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 727-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vuong is the best...He not only cares...His wisdom is amazing and he sugarcoated nothing...Hes very knowledgeable and shares his knowledge with all
About Dr. Duc Vuong, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vuong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vuong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vuong speaks Vietnamese.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vuong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vuong.
