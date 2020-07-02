See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Duc Vuong, MD

General Surgery
2.7 (37)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Duc Vuong, MD

Dr. Duc Vuong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.

Dr. Vuong works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vuong's Office Locations

    Lovelace Westside Hospital
    10501 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallbladder Removal

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Duc Vuong, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396703625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duc Vuong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vuong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vuong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vuong works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Vuong’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vuong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vuong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

