Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD

Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. 

Dr. Augustin works at DA Medical Center in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Augustin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DA Medical Center
    100 N State Road 7 Ste 204, Margate, FL 33063 (954) 971-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Jock Itch
Urinary Stones
Ringworm
Jock Itch
Urinary Stones
Ringworm

Jock Itch
Urinary Stones
Ringworm
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1154435634
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Augustin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Augustin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Augustin works at DA Medical Center in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Augustin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

