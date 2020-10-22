Dr. Dessalines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD
Overview of Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD
Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lantana, FL. They graduated from INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (ENMYH) / ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MEDICINA Y HOMEOPATIA.
Dr. Dessalines works at
Dr. Dessalines' Office Locations
Health Care District of Palm Beach County1250 Southwinds Dr, Lantana, FL 33462 Directions (561) 582-5559
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
God bless him every day ! I have no words to describe how much my family admire him . The last time my son was seeing by Dr Dessalines was around 2013. After 7 years my Bryan is asking me to see the doctor just to say hello ! The world needs more persons like Dr Duclos Dessalines.
About Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Creole
- 1457503666
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (ENMYH) / ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MEDICINA Y HOMEOPATIA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dessalines works at
Dr. Dessalines speaks Creole.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dessalines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dessalines.
