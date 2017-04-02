Dr. Dudley Danoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dudley Danoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Dudley Danoff, MD
Dr. Dudley Danoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Danoff works at
Dr. Danoff's Office Locations
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danoff found me lying on floor of his practice writhing in agony. He imediately gave me medicine to releive the pain and did his best to make me feel comfortable while we waited for lab results. He scheduled a surgery for me at the earliest possibility, sending me to the ER with the proper information to ensure I was treated quickly. He and his office staff could see i was in a bad way and furthermore tried their best to help with my medical costs as my insurance is rather poor. A big thanks
About Dr. Dudley Danoff, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1023042496
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danoff has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danoff speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Danoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danoff.
