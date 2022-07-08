Dr. Dudley Freeman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dudley Freeman III, MD
Overview of Dr. Dudley Freeman III, MD
Dr. Dudley Freeman III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Freeman III's Office Locations
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 359-5468
Panhandle Obstetrics & Gynecology7620 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 359-5468
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Freeman for almost 18 years. He delivered my two last children. He then completed my full hysterectomy. I have never felt rushed during an appointment and he's been very helpful when I was struggling with both postpartum depression and also when I was upset after my hysterectomy. He truly cares about his patients. The only thing I don't like is that he has a waiting list, but when you're the best I guess that's what you expect. I recommend him to anyone that needs a good obgyn that cares about his patients. He's a great doctor and a great guy.
About Dr. Dudley Freeman III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821005372
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
