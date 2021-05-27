Overview of Dr. Duff Rardin, MD

Dr. Duff Rardin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Rardin works at Pardee Neurology Associates in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.