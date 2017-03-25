Overview of Dr. Duke Ahn, MD

Dr. Duke Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Ahn works at Duke Ahn, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.