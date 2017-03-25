Dr. Duke Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duke Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Duke Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Duke Ahn, MD3700 Katella Ave Ste C, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions
Duke Ahn, MD3801 Katella Ave Ste 212, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 583-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ahn is a wonderful doctor. I was referred to him by my PCP & have been so happy with him. I'm afraid of shots & was given a cortisone shot in my elbow to ease a bone spur irritation. I didn't even feel it. He also performed rotator cuff surgery on me when I tore it a while back. I have recovered 100% & know many people who still have problems after surgery, but I have had no issues & highly recommend him to anyone. His assistant, Steven, is also fantastic. Highly respect & admire him. A+++++
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- University of Alabama
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
