Dr. Duke Ahn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Los Alamitos, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Duke Ahn, MD

Dr. Duke Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Ahn works at Duke Ahn, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahn's Office Locations

    Duke Ahn, MD
    3700 Katella Ave Ste C, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Duke Ahn, MD
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 212, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 583-2250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hip Disorders
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Resurfacing
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Duke Ahn, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English, Korean and Spanish
    1942318373
    Education & Certifications

    University Ala
    University of Alabama
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duke Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ahn speaks Korean and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

