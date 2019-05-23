Dr. Duke Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duke Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Duke Kim, MD
Dr. Duke Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Pusan National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Janet B. Kim M.d. Inc.27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 116, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5800
Janet B. Kim M.d. Inc.26302 La Paz Rd Ste 106, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 328-9972
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim always gives us quality time to assess, answer questions and provide education. This combined with a warm heart and jovial spirit, Dr Kim is a great Pediatrician. I would comfortably recommend Dr. Kim. Sincere thanks to Dr Kim for his many years of great service to our son.
About Dr. Duke Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 59 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1780690636
Education & Certifications
- Orange Co Med Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Pusan National University, College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
