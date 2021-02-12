Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke Phan, MD
Overview of Dr. Duke Phan, MD
Dr. Duke Phan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan's Office Locations
-
1
Duke A Phan MD Neurology Inc.17220 Newhope St Ste 217, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-4367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
He was the only doctor who figured out my numbness and tingling. He was kind and caring. I had physical therapy and it's been gone 15 years now. I did sonething stupid and it's back, so I'm going to see him! He's knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Duke Phan, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437352630
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.