Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD

Dermatology
2.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD is a Dermatologist in Doral, FL. 

Dr. Cabrera works at Excelenta Family M.D., LLC in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excelenta Family M.D., LLC
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 506, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 231-4040
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952407025
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera works at Excelenta Family M.D., LLC in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cabrera’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

