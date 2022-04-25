Overview of Dr. Dun Ha, MD

Dr. Dun Ha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Ha works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.