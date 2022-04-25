Dr. Dun Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dun Ha, MD
Overview of Dr. Dun Ha, MD
Dr. Dun Ha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Ha works at
Dr. Ha's Office Locations
-
1
Optum-Covina Main420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-6411
-
2
Casa Colina Hospital255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (626) 331-6411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ha?
After suffering for years with a serious sinus infection Dr. Ha, was able to not only show me and explain to me what was going on with my sinus and offering me a solution, which I took, he was able to not only get rid of my infection but has given me a new lease on life.....I can breath again and I no long her have headaches. I would highly recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Dun Ha, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235199530
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha works at
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ha speaks Chinese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.