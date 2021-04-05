See All Rheumatologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Greenville, NC
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD

Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Fagundus works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fagundus' Office Locations

    Physicians East
    1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-6101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Injuries
Fever
Foot Conditions
Hand Conditions
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lupus
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Disease
Sarcoidosis
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr. Duncan M. Fagundus, MD provides and exceptional mixture of the BEST Physician Traits possible ---- RESOURCEFULNESS to find most effective treatment(s) as quickly as possible; INTELLIGENCE to ask Key Questions for Fast Diagnosis & Best Treatment of patient's illness; CONCERN to give Clear, Plain Descriptions of Illness, Medication & Treatments; CARE to Explain Medicine Choice(s), offer PATIENT CHOICE of Treatment when possible; HONESTY to admit that No Doctor Knows All Answers; PATIENCE to Listen To Patient's Comments; PROFESSIONALISM to realize Patients Will Usually Define Their Own Illness by such freely offered statements; HUMANITY to feel personal compassion for patient's conditions & limits. HUMILITY to act like man next door, not someone who deems themself superior to all patients because of longer education & apprenticeship than other professions. FRIENDLINESS to make patient feel at home and in the caring hands of a friend, not just another impersonal doctor.
    NGNC01 — Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972506921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med University SC
    Internship
    • Pitt Co Meml Hospital|Vidant Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fagundus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fagundus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fagundus works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fagundus’s profile.

    Dr. Fagundus has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagundus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagundus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagundus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagundus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagundus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

