Dr. Duncan Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Duncan Friedman, MD
Dr. Duncan Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
San Antonio Office1100 N Main Ave Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 222-2154
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Duncan Friedman is a eye specialist I highly recommend. I have nothing but the utmost respect for him as he has served my needs beyond expectation. After meeting him and his staff I felt very comfortable and secure enough to let him operate on my eyes. I'm glad he accepted my insurance because I'm very pleased with him as my eye doctor and because of his expertise.
About Dr. Duncan Friedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457512725
Education & Certifications
- Retinal Consultants Medical Group
- Callahan Eye Foundation Hospital|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Friedman works at
