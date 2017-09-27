See All Otolaryngologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD

Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Hanby works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Abbeville, LA and Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Abbeville Office
    2615 North Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 898-3700
  3. 3
    Lafayette Office
    5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Stanocola Home Health
    16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oropharyngeal Cancer, Adult Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346430816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • LSU Health Sciences Center - Department of Otolaryngology, New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanby has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

