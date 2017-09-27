Overview of Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD

Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Hanby works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Abbeville, LA and Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.