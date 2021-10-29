Overview of Dr. Duncan McBride, MD

Dr. Duncan McBride, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. McBride works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.