Overview of Dr. Duncan Wells, MD

Dr. Duncan Wells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Wells works at Atlas Orthopaedics in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.