Dr. Duncan Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Duncan Wells, MD
Dr. Duncan Wells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
N Motion Hand & Physical Therapy970 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 310, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 517-2257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr.
About Dr. Duncan Wells, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407881253
Education & Certifications
- Royal Perth Hospital
- La Co Umc Center
- Emory University
