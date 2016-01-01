Dr. Dung Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dung Hoang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dung Hoang, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8506
Ochsner Urgent Care - River Ridge9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste G, River Ridge, LA 70123 Directions (504) 739-9494
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1902858962
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.