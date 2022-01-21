See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO

Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anh Nguyen's Office Locations

    7340 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-7047
    Arizona Community Physicians PC
    2191 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-3940
    5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-1138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 21, 2022
    knowledgeable, considerate Dr; fast app, great stuff
    — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO
    About Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023057700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anh Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anh Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anh Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anh Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anh Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anh Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anh Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

