Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO
Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anh Nguyen's Office Locations
- 1 7340 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 547-7047
-
2
Arizona Community Physicians PC2191 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 547-3940
- 3 5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 298-1138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
knowledgeable, considerate Dr; fast app, great stuff
About Dr. Dung Anh Nguyen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023057700
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anh Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anh Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anh Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anh Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anh Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anh Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anh Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.