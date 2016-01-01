Overview of Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD

Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Nguyen works at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.