Overview of Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD

Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Neurology Consultants in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.