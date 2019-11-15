Dr. Dung Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dung Pham, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group6400 Fannin St Ste 2300, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 366-7800
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
I wanted to take a minute and thank Dr. Pham for his insight and expertise, but I also wanted to share my daughter’s journey. My daughter was very healthy and in 10/2018 was diagnosed with a kidney infection that required hospitalization and IV antibiotics to treat. While hospitalized, we were introduced to Dr. Pham. He was instrumental in trying to figure out the cause of her sudden urological issues. We were hospitalized a few more times with infection, and Dr. Pham performed several procedures and ultimately found out she had Dietyl’s Crisis and needed UPJ surgery on her left kidney. He performed the treatment in November of 2018 and she instantly felt better. The stents were removed 4 weeks later and she started to have trouble with her right kidney at this time and was getting multiple infections that required hospitalization to treat. During one of the last infections at Memorial Hermann, the admitting Doctor stated we should seek a second opinion while hospitalized to see if an
- Pediatric Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932543246
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Chordee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
