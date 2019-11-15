Overview of Dr. Dung Pham, MD

Dr. Dung Pham, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Chordee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.