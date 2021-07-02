Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dung Trinh, MD
Overview of Dr. Dung Trinh, MD
Dr. Dung Trinh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh's Office Locations
-
1
Riiid Medical Group Irvine Inc16100 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Irvine Clinical Research2515 McCabe Way Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 753-1663
-
3
Memorialcare Medical Group - Madero23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 583-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
I’m experiencing some mental issues and I would really like Dr Trinh opinion. I’m 84 and in good health. I’m not sure what I’m experiencing is normal or a sign of Dementia.
About Dr. Dung Trinh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306827670
Education & Certifications
- Loma Lina U MC
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.