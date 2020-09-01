Dr. Abdul-Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunia Abdul-Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dunia Abdul-Aziz, MD
Dr. Dunia Abdul-Aziz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Abdul-Aziz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abdul-Aziz's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4130
-
3
Mass Eye & Ear Wellesley65 Walnut St Ste 590, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 630-1699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdul-Aziz?
Dr Abdul-Aziz is THE most compassionate, kind, knowledgeable talented doctor. I started seeing her a couple on months ago and recently had her do surgery for a csf leak. Dr Abdul-Aziz gives of her time and doesnt rush you on the phone or at appointments. I couldn't be happier with the care I have received thus far with her. Shes just a gift in her field. A one-in-a-million doctor. Truly a gem.
About Dr. Dunia Abdul-Aziz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1487880985
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Aziz works at
Dr. Abdul-Aziz has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.