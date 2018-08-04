Overview

Dr. Dunnett Durando, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Durando works at Riverchase Dermatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.