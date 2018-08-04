Dr. Dunnett Durando, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dunnett Durando, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dunnett Durando, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Durando works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery7331 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-8810
-
2
Riverchase Dermatology - Downtown Fort Myers2621 CLEVELAND AVE, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 425-1270
-
3
Naples Health Park11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 2280, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 594-9075
-
4
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery413 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 443-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durando?
Dr. Durando is exceptional. She listens attentively to your concerns and is very thorough in her examination and analysis of any skin issues.
About Dr. Dunnett Durando, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275775322
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durando works at
Dr. Durando has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Durando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.