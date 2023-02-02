See All Plastic Surgeons in Iowa City, IA
Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (32)
Map Pin Small Iowa City, IA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD

Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Atisha works at UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STEAD FAMILY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Durham, NC, Detroit, MI, Novi, MI, Tampa, FL and Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atisha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Iowa Children's Hospital
    200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 384-5313
  2. 2
    Duke University Hospital
    2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 476-3670
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K16, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus
    39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 344-6688
  5. 5
    H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-8410
  6. 6
    Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych)
    159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 640-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr Atisha is the best!
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1679694400
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital - General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine - MD
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atisha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atisha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atisha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Atisha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atisha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atisha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atisha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

