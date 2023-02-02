Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atisha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD
Overview of Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD
Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Atisha works at
Dr. Atisha's Office Locations
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 384-5313
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (202) 476-3670MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-8410
Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych)159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 640-2200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atisha?
Dr Atisha is the best!
About Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital - General Surgery
- Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine - MD
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atisha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atisha accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atisha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atisha works at
Dr. Atisha speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Atisha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atisha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atisha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atisha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.