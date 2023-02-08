Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD
Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Cooney works at
Dr. Cooney's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 290, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooney?
Dr Cooney has enabled me to have a fuller life and not be home bound due to frequent urination. She gave me several choices to choose from. The procedure I choose went very well. Thank Dr Cooney.
About Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD
- Urology
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1205041415
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooney works at
Dr. Cooney has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Bladder Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooney speaks Mandarin.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.