Dr. Duong Phung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duong Phung, MD
Dr. Duong Phung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Phung works at
Dr. Phung's Office Locations
San Bernardino Women's Health1226 N Park Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 620-1888
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 591-1743
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Ob/Gyn. He has c-section 3x for my 3 girls now are all teenagers. He is really good and nice. He explains to you what steps and how he will be doing the delivery procedures and always on time and never late. Thank you dr phung for being there for my 3 beautiful teenager girls.
About Dr. Duong Phung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phung works at
Dr. Phung has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phung speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Phung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.