Dr. Duretti Fufa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duretti Fufa, MD
Dr. Duretti Fufa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Fufa works at
Dr. Fufa's Office Locations
F A Cordasco MD Pllc525 E 71st St Ofc 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fufa was awesome! She is brilliant with great bedside manner. She is the best doctor I’ve encountered in a long time.
About Dr. Duretti Fufa, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114194008
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fufa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fufa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fufa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fufa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fufa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fufa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fufa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fufa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fufa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.