Dr. Durga Adhikari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC.
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 932-3391
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Adhikari is the best rheumatologist I’ve ever had and I miss him here in NC! He listens and is very knowledgeable. SC has one of the best! I would recommend him to anyone!
- Rheumatology
- English
- Rheumatology
Dr. Adhikari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhikari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhikari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adhikari works at
Dr. Adhikari has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adhikari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhikari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhikari.
