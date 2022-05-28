Dr. Durga Madala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Durga Madala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Durga Madala, MD
Dr. Durga Madala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Uc|UCSF
Dr. Madala works at
Dr. Madala's Office Locations
-
1
Durga Madala, MD2516 Samaritan Dr Ste A, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 462-7417
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madala?
Dr. Madala has been my Cardiologist for close to 20 years and there is no one else I would trust. She listens to my concerns, makes sure my heart is staying in good shape, and is so thorough. I can't imagine getting better care with anyone else. Others note it is a busy office--DUH! If she wasn't one of the best, it wouldn't be busy now would it? Can't sing her praises enough!
About Dr. Durga Madala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184650772
Education & Certifications
- Uc|UCSF
- California Pacific Medical Center|Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madala works at
Dr. Madala has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Madala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.