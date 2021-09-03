See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Durga Naidu, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Durga Naidu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Apollo Hosps and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.

Dr. Naidu works at Childrens Heart Clinic of Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Heart Clinic of Louisiana
    4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 404, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 456-6892
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Women's And Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Durga Naidu, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Durga Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naidu works at Childrens Heart Clinic of Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Naidu’s profile.

    Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

