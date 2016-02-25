Overview of Dr. Durga Rao, MD

Dr. Durga Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Mark C Nitzberg in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.