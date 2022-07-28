Overview of Dr. Durga Sure, MD

Dr. Durga Sure, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Sure works at Coastal Spine Institute - Little River in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.