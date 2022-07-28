Dr. Sure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durga Sure, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Durga Sure, MD
Dr. Durga Sure, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Sure's Office Locations
Coastal Spine Institute - Little River303 Highway 90 E, Little River, SC 29566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 2 failed back surgeries we were fortunate to be led to Dr Durga Sure who is a neurosurgeon & at that time was located in Little River, SC. My husband was in constant, severe pain & unable to do almost anything. After meeting with Dr Sure & having a few test done he recommended another back surgery. He was upfront with us & let us know there was no guarantee that he would be pain free but he certainly would have some relief from the constant pain he was now suffering from. The surgery was performed & lasted for 8 hours. The surgery was more involved than expected & he had to make some changes to previous surgeries plus what he knew had to be done. He explained everything that was done & gave him the the best care afterwards for a successful recovery. I’m so pleased to say for the first time in years my husband is pain free & we owe that to the care provided to him by Dr Sure & God We personally would recommend him to anyone. He is now relocating to Austin, Texas.
About Dr. Durga Sure, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023267267
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
