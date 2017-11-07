Dr. Durga Yerasuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerasuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Durga Yerasuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Durga Yerasuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Yerasuri works at
Locations
-
1
Freedom Medical Clinic20206 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 476-4724
-
2
Washtenaw Podiatry Group19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 300, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 884-5196
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yerasuri is a very professional, knowledable, and thorough doctor. I never have to wait past my appointment time and she spends time with her patients because she genuinely cares.
About Dr. Durga Yerasuri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851585582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
