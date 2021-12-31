See All Ophthalmologists in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD

Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Esaa works at Durriya S Esaa in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Allenwood, PA, Mifflinburg, PA and Muncy, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esaa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Durriya S Esaa
    1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2C, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 322-9948
  2. 2
    Eye Center Anesthesia
    66 Enterprise Blvd, Allenwood, PA 17810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
  3. 3
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    88 HARDEES DR, Mifflinburg, PA 17844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
  4. 4
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    4 Eye Center Dr, Muncy, PA 17756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upmc Muncy
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2021
    I was made very comfortable both in the office and by Dr. Esaa. They were friendly and professional. My eye exams were very comprehensive and they explained to me the procedure and the implants. The operation went smooth and I at ease. I am an artist and now see much better, things are brighter with the cataracts gone. Thanks to Dr Esaa and her office and hospital staff.
    Vivian Weinelt — Dec 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD
    About Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619936408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esaa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esaa has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Esaa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esaa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

