Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD
Overview of Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD
Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Esaa's Office Locations
Durriya S Esaa1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2C, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 322-9948
Eye Center Anesthesia66 Enterprise Blvd, Allenwood, PA 17810 Directions (866) 995-3937
The Eye Center of Central PA88 HARDEES DR, Mifflinburg, PA 17844 Directions (866) 995-3937
The Eye Center of Central PA4 Eye Center Dr, Muncy, PA 17756 Directions (866) 995-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was made very comfortable both in the office and by Dr. Esaa. They were friendly and professional. My eye exams were very comprehensive and they explained to me the procedure and the implants. The operation went smooth and I at ease. I am an artist and now see much better, things are brighter with the cataracts gone. Thanks to Dr Esaa and her office and hospital staff.
About Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esaa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esaa has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Esaa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esaa.
