Overview of Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD

Dr. Durriya Esaa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Esaa works at Durriya S Esaa in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Allenwood, PA, Mifflinburg, PA and Muncy, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.