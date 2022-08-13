Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakhrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD
Overview
Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Sakhrani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-8000
-
2
Medical Tower A Suite 693A621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 693A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6898
-
3
Mid Rivers4525 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 251-6898
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakhrani?
When I was hospitalized for depression and anxiety in October of 2016 at 14 years old. Once released, I was recommended to see Dr. Sakhrani and have only been on 4 different medications to this day. I am still her patient 6 years later at 20 years old and have grown close with her over the years. She was very attentive and firm, only because she wanted to help. Most of her more recent patients would never understand that but she’s strict for the simple fact of wanting what’s best for you. She changed my life for the better and I will forever be grateful for that.
About Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1861501942
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakhrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakhrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakhrani works at
Dr. Sakhrani speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakhrani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakhrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakhrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakhrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.