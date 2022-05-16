Dr. Stefoski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dusan Stefoski, MD
Dr. Dusan Stefoski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush University Med Ctr Ms Clinic1725 W Harrison St Ste 309, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8011
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable, helps you to understand your problems
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Croatian, German and Serbian
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
