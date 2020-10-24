Overview of Dr. Dushyant Parikh, MD

Dr. Dushyant Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Noble Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Dushyant Parikh in Enfield, CT with other offices in Stafford Springs, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.