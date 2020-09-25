Dr. Dustan Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustan Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustan Hughes, MD
Dr. Dustan Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Lifestages OB/GYN3908 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7371Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes was my provider throughout my second pregnancy and postpartum care. He and his nurse, Sharyn were very thorough and so caring throughout every appointment. My first pregnancy was with a different provider and had many complications. This labor and delivery was very smooth and Dr. Hughes was there every step of the way to help. Because of his care, my recovery was much easier. I would recommend him to any family member or friend in the valley.
About Dr. Dustan Hughes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770513228
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.