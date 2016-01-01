Dr. Bivins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dustin Bivins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dustin Bivins, DO
Dr. Dustin Bivins, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Bivins works at
Dr. Bivins' Office Locations
Bronson Oncology & Hematology Specialists - Kalamazoo805 John St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 286-7170
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dustin Bivins, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1790005627
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
