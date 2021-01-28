Dr. Dustin Case, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Case, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Case, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in State College, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3901 S Atherton St Ste 2, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 278-4631
-
2
Centre Emergency Medical Associates1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have only been given top care at this practice. People complaining about the COVID-19 screening really need a reality check and stop watching fake news. This COVID-19 stuff cannot be taken lightly. If prejudice was real, I would be the first to be targeted and I certainly have never been more pleased with a gastroenterology group. They do show care.
About Dr. Dustin Case, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497915961
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.