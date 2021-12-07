See All Plastic Surgeons in Salem, OR
Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD

Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Christiansen works at Neaman Plastic Surgery in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christiansen's Office Locations

    Neaman Plastic Surgery
    Neaman Plastic Surgery
    1430 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302
(503) 364-5033

  • Salem Health West Valley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Skin Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



    Dec 07, 2021
    Excellent service
    Mrs — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christiansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christiansen works at Neaman Plastic Surgery in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Christiansen’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

