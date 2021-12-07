Overview of Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD

Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Christiansen works at Neaman Plastic Surgery in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.