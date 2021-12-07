Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD
Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Christiansen works at
Dr. Christiansen's Office Locations
Neaman Plastic Surgery1430 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 364-5033
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dustin Christiansen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christiansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.