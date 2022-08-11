Overview

Dr. Dustin Davis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, DE. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and TidalHealth Nanticoke.



Dr. Davis works at MDVIP - Georgetown, Delaware in Georgetown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.