Dr. Dustin Devers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berea, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Devers works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.