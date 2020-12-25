Overview

Dr. Dustin Dinning, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Dinning works at Arthritis Northwest Rheumatology PLLC in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.