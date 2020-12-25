Dr. Dustin Dinning, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Dinning, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dustin Dinning, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Kootenai Health Rheumatology700 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4780
- Kootenai Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent! He is very easy to talk to. I appreciate the care that I have received at Dr. Dinnings practice.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
