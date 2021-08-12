Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedgpeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD
Overview of Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD
Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Periodontics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Hedgpeth's Office Locations
Columbia Periodontal Associates2325 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 470-0302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff were very nice friendly and accommodating. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Dustin Hedgepath. He was so great to me. I had a very bad fall and damaged all my front teeth. Dr Hedgepath worked very closely with my family dentist, Dr. Wehman and gave me back a beautiful smile. I had to have 3 phases of surgery first to remove injured teeth then extensive bone grafting then implants and finally getting my new teeth. Though this process took a long time, I was checked frequently to make sure my bone grafts and implants healed well and were of strong integrity. After a procedure that required any surgery or exposing of implants Dr Hedgepath personally called that afternoon to make sure I was doing well. I can truly say by following the instructions I was given, my pain was quite manageable and far less than expected. I highly recommend Dr. Hedgepath and his staff! My sincere thanks to them all!
About Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD
- Periodontics
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Hedgpeth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedgpeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedgpeth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedgpeth.
